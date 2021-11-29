Parliament Winter Session | Covid19 | Dhanush | BRICS | DNA Top News of the Day | November 29 2021

Here's a roundup of top stories from the world of politics, business, sports, and entertainment, which grabbed the spotlight and trended the most on various social media platforms on November 27 (Monday). Both houses adjourned as opposition demands discussion on Farm Laws Repeal Bill. Delhi schools reopen from today for all classes. Dhanush won the Best Actor award at BRICS Film Festival for his performance in Asuran. In sports, Shreyas Iyer became the first Indian to hit a hundred and fifty in his debut Test in the process as the hosts took control of the match on Day 4.