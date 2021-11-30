Parliament Winter Session 12 MPs suspended to strangulate voice of Opposition says Kharge

In the ongoing Parliament Winter Session, 12 Rajya Sabha MPs were suspended due to the ruckus created by them in the Upper House during the last Session of the Parliament. Leader of Opposition of Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on November 30 said that the Opposition parties are meeting today to discuss future course of action. “Opposition parties are meeting today to discuss future course of action. The question of offering an apology doesn't arise. MPs were suspended against rules of the House. This action is like strangulating the voice of Opposition,” added Kharge.