Parliament Security Breach: Delhi High Court Grants Bail To Accused Neelam Azad, Mahesh Kumawat The Delhi High Court on July 2 granted bail to Neelam Azad and Mahesh Kumawat, the two accused in the 2023 Parliament security breach, PTI reported. This is subject to furnishing bail bonds of ₹50,000 each and two sureties of the like amount, it added. The accused, Neelam Azad and Mahesh Kumawat have also been barred from giving interviews, holding press conferences, or posting anything on social media regarding the incident. #parliamentsecuritybreachupdate #parliamentsecuritybreach #parliamentsecurity #MaheshKumawat #neelamazad #delhihighcourt