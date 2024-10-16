Parliament Is Built On Waqf Propertys Land AIUDF Chief Badruddin Ajmal Sparks Massive Row

In this video, we discuss the recent controversial statement made by AIUDF Chief Maulana Badruddin Ajmal on October 16, where he claimed that India’s Parliament building and surrounding areas, including Vasant Vihar and even the airport, are built on Waqf property. Ajmal’s remarks have sparked a heated debate, with him suggesting that the government could face serious consequences over this issue, potentially losing their Ministry. We’ll explore the implications of his claims, the reaction from various quarters, and the broader context of Waqf properties in India.