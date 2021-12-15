Parliament has become a museum with no debates and discussions: KC Venugopal

When talking about the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, Indian National Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal, on December 15, took a dig at the way Parliament is being run, calling it a museum that allows neither debates nor discussions. “Government is not even allowing discussion on the Lakhimpur Kheri incident in the Parliament. The parliament building has become a museum that allows neither debates nor discussions,” said INC General Secretary. “At that point of time, Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi raised the issue. This is a clear cut murder,” added KC Venugopal.