Parkash Singh Badal Last Rites Former Punjab CM cremated with full state honour in Muktsar

Last rites of former Punjab CM Parkash Badal were performed on April 27. Parkash Singh Badal was cremated at his ancestral village in Punjab's Muktsar. Thousands of mourners and leaders across the political spectrum paid their last respects. The last rites were performed by Badal's sons Sukhbir Badal & Manpreet Badal.