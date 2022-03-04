‘Pariwarwadis’ did not let poor marginalised section develop in UP PM Modi

Addressing a public rally in Mirzapur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 04 accused Samajwadi Party of creating obstacles in the path of development in Uttar Pradesh. “When these ‘Pariwarwadis’ (Samajwadi Party) were in power, they used to put obstacles in whatever work we used to bring for the development of Uttar Pradesh. These ‘Pariwarwadis’ didn't let the poor, marginalised section develop,” PM Modi added.