Pariksha Pe Charcha: Today students are efficiently using technology, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed students for using technology efficiently during the fifth edition of ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ at Talkatora Stadium in Delhi on April 01. “Skills are quite important across the world. Technology is not a bane, it should be used effectively. Today students are developing 3D printers and running apps for Vedic mathematics. They are efficiently using technology,” said PM Modi.