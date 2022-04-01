Pariksha Pe Charcha: Parents should not inject their dreams into children, advises PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi advised parents to not inject their dreams into children. The Prime Minister was addressing the fifth edition of ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ at Talkatora Stadium in Delhi on April 01. “Students should not feel they are under pressure from teachers and parents to score good marks. Parents should not inject their dreams into children. They should be allowed to decide their future freely,” said PM Modi.