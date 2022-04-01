Pariksha Pe Charcha: Left out students’ queries to be answered via Namo App, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 01, while interacting during the fifth edition of ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ at Talkatora Stadium in Delhi said that due to time constraint of the event, he will answer the students’ queries on Namo App. “Today's program is particularly special to me as I meet you all after a long gap,” said PM Modi. “All the queries of the students that might not be discussed here due to time crunch will be answered by me in the Namo App via videos, audio messages and written texts,” added PM Modi.