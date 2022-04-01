Pariksha Pe Charcha: Inner line, not Online or Offline education, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 01, while interacting with students during the fifth edition of ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ at Talkatora Stadium in Delhi, explained the online and offline modes of education and said that there is another mode of relieving exam stress that is ‘Inner line’. “Online education is based on the principle of attaining knowledge while offline education is regarding sustaining that knowledge and practically applying it further,” said PM Modi.