Pariksha Pe Charcha Exams are stepping stone in our life says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 01, while interacting during the fifth edition of ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ at Talkatora Stadium in Delhi said that exams are a stepping stone in our life. “There is no one sitting here who will appear for exams for the first time. We have become exam proof by repeatedly sitting for exams after equal intervals of time. Exams are a stepping stone in our life,” said PM Narendra Modi.