Parents-to-be Ranbir Alia dish out major couple goals at ‘Brahmastra’ promotions

One of the cutest couples in Bollywood, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor stepped out to promote their upcoming film ‘Brahmastra’ in Mumbai. The parents-to-be couple gave major couple goals as they posed for the lenses. Looking adorable as ever, Alia flaunted her baby bump in a pink tunic-like sheer top and black pants. Ranbir, on the other hand, kept it casual in a dark blue T-shirt and denims. The couple took pictures with the paparazzi and made their day special. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer ‘Brahmastra’ will be out in cinemas on September 9.