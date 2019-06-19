Parents complain of govt apathy as AES death toll in Muzaffarpur rises to 112

The Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) outbreak which started spreading last week in Bihar's Muzaffarpur has now claimed the lives of 112 children in the district. 93 have died at the Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) and 19 others lost their lives at the Kejriwal Hospital in Muzaffarpur. Parents who are still queued up at SKMCH with their ailing children complained of government apathy towards the AES outbreak and said they have not received any Oral Rehydration Solutions (ORS) packets as claimed by the state government. One of the mothers, who was at SKMCH said that her child is burning up with fever for 3-4 days, however, doctors at the hospital didn’t admit her child and told her to treat the kid with medicines first. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar after continued criticism over his absence at SKMCH visited the hospital on Tuesday.