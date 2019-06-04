Para-teacher attempts self-immolation in Dhanbad

Jharkhand Police foiled a self-immolation attempt by a para-teacher in Dhanbad. Mohammed S Sheikh poured kerosene on himself outside the office of the Deputy Commissioner. Sheikh took the decision allegedly over the delay in salary payment. Sheikh said that para-teachers in Jharkhand had remained unpaid for several months despite an agreement between the state government and DDPTA over payment.