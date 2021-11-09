Para-athlete K Y Venkatesh awarded Padma Shri

Para-athlete K Y Venkatesh was awarded Padma Shri 2021 by President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan on November 09. Venkatesh has won several medals in the World Dwarf Games. The Awards are given in three categories: Padma Vibhushan (for exceptional and distinguished service), Padma Bhushan (distinguished service of higher order) and Padma Shri (distinguished service).