Panic buttons to be installed in Agra for people’s safety

Uttar Pradesh’s Agra is a major tourist attraction place and is visited by tourists in large number. Keeping this in mind, panic buttons will be set up across the city for people’s safety. 63 streets have been identified for installation of panic buttons that will give alert signals to police, when it is pressed. Panic buttons may also be used for an emergency ambulance service. While speaking to ANI, Mayor of Agra city Naveen Jain, said, “63 streets have been identified for installation of panic buttons that will alert police, when pressed."