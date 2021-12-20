PANEX-21 another step towards greater mutual cooperation in disaster management: COAS Gen Naravane

Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane, on December 20, attended a seminar, organised as part of PANEX-21, through video conferencing from Pune. COAS General Naravane maintained that PANEX-21 is another step forward in our endeavour for greater mutual cooperation in disaster management. General Naravane said, “PANEX-21 is another step forward in our endeavour for greater mutual cooperation in disaster management among BIMSTEC countries. For the first time, an exercise of such scale is being undertaken to streamline our response strategy to fight the pandemic.”