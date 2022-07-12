Panaji Mukul Wasnik reaches Goa to oversee political situation

After Congress sacked Michael Lobo as the Leader of Opposition in the Goa Assembly for alleged conspiracy to engineer defections, party’s General Secretary Mukul Wasnik reached the state on July 11 to oversee latest political developments. “Let me meet all my colleagues, only after that I will be able to speak...let us wait...will give you the considered view over the entire situation after the meeting,” he said.