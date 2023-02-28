Panachikkadu Panchayat takes steps to curb stray dog menace in Kottayam

Panachikkadu Panchayat in Kerala’s Kottayam district has started to capture street dogs to curb the stray dog attack in the area. The Panchayat is capturing the street dogs under ABC project. The Panchayat authorities are sending all the captured dogs to ABC vaccination centre in Kodimatha in Kottayam.The move came after a stray dog attacked a woman a few days ago. The woman lost her face in the dog attack and is undergoing treatment at Kottayam Medical College.