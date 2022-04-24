Palli in Samba district moving forward to become India’s first carbon neutral Panchayat: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 24 said that Palli in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir is moving towards becoming the India’s first Panchayat to become carbon neutral. “I am here with a message of development. To give speed to development in J&K, projects worth over Rs 20,000 crore have been inaugurated today. Palli in Samba District is moving towards becoming the country’s first panchayat to become carbon neutral. The people of Palli have demonstrated what ‘Sabka prayas’ can do,” he said. “This year’s Panchayati Raj Day, being celebrated in J&K marks a big change. It is a matter of great pride that when democracy has reached the grass root level in J&K, I am interacting with you all from here,” he added.