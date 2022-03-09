Pakistani student en route Western Ukraine, expresses gratitude to Indian authorities for evacuation

Operation Ganga continues to evacuate not only Indian Nationals but also citizens of neighbouring countries. a Pakistani student Asma Shafique was evacuated by Indian authorities. She thanked the Indian Embassy in Kyiv and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for facilitating her departure from war-torn country. The Pakistani student is en route to Western Ukraine and will be soon reunited with her family.