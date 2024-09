Pakistani Intruder Shot Dead By BSF Along International Border In Amritsar, Punjab

Amritsar: A Pakistani intruder was shot dead by Border Security Force (BSF) troops along the India-Pakistan international border in Punjab, a spokesperson of the force said on Tuesday. The official said the man was spotted while he “surreptitiously” crossed the international boundary in Amritsar district’s Ratankhurd village area around 9.15 pm on Monday and approached the border fence.