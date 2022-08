Pakistani intruder shot at by BSF personnel in J&K, smuggling bid foiled

Border Security Force (BSF) personnel on August 24 shot at a Pakistani intruder who attempted to smuggle narcotics across the International Border (IB) in Samba of Jammu. BSF spokesperson SPS Sandhu said, “Last night around 1.50 am our team noticed the movement of a person. He came near the fence. Our party fired and shot him and due to this, he returned. We have recovered 8 packets, suspected to be heroin.”