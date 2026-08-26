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Updated: Aug 26, 2026, 05:42 PM IST

Pakistan vs India Ex-CDS Hints Pakistan May Have Leaked Op Sindoor Ceasefire Details To US

Former Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan has clarified that India did not leak details of the Operation Sindoor ceasefire to the United States, hinting that the information was likely leaked by Pakistan.

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Former Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan has clarified that India did not leak details of the Operation Sindoor ceasefire to the United States, hinting that the information was likely leaked by Pakistan.

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