Pakistan Spy News Spy YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra Leaked These Sensitive Details To Pak; Ind Pak News

YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra leaked blackout details to Pakistani intelligence officials as per report. She also confessed to being in touch with Danish, a staffer at Pakistan High Commission in Delhi. Jyoti was arrested on charges of espionage for her alleged links with Pakistani Intelligence Operatives (PIOs). Officials have also sent her three mobile phones, a laptop, for forensic analysis. Jyoti was allegedly in touch with PIOs from November 2023 till March 2025. This comes just a day after NIA and IB grilled Malhotra during interrogation