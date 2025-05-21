Pakistan Spy News Haryana Home Secretary On The Arrest Of Some Pak Operatives In State

Pakistan Spy News: On the case related to YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra, who was arrested by Haryana Police on charges of spying for Pakistan, Haryana Home Secretary Dr Sumita Misra says, "Today, in a meeting with the CM, a discussion was held on the arrest of some Pak operatives in the state. The CM said that the operation to take action against such people is ongoing; it is not complete yet. Other YouTube channels are also being monitored and investigated."