Pakistan repatriates 20 Indian fishermen after four years via Attari-Wagah border

As many as 20 Indian fishermen who mistakenly entered the Pakistan territory in 2017 were repatriated via the Attari-Wagah border on January 24. “I was there in the water. I entered their area accidentally. They came and caught me and took me away to Karachi. I was released by our government and am thankful to them and our soldiers who brought me back to my country. I have lived there for four years,” fisherman said. The fishermen were kept in Karachi’s Landhi jail for four years. Speaking to ANI, Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Arunpal Singh, Protocol Officer at Attari-Wagah Border said, “They mistakenly entered the Pakistan territory in 2017, due to the lack of navigation, and were held captive for 4 years in Karachi.”