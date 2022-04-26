Pakistan: Police brutality against women sparks massive protests in occupied Gilgit Baltistan

This massive protest march being led by women is from the Ghanche region of illegally occupied Gilgit Baltistan where thousands of men and women took to streets against the recent police brutality on local women. Demonstrators carried banners condemning the police action in which they not only barged into people’s homes but dragged and hauled women on mere suspicion of a criminal hiding in the village. The incident took place at a time when the men of the village were out for work. The police came without a warrant---didn’t follow any protocol—and showed no regard for the law. Demonstrators said they would continue their protests until a stern action was taken against the perpetrators. They also said that they too would not care for the law if something of this nature was repeated.