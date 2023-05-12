Pakistan PM Sharif warns of iron hand response to violent protests following Imran Khan’s arrest

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif addressed the nation on May 10 night following Imran Khan’s arrest. Prime Minister Sharif launched a scathing attack against PTI chief Imran Khan. Pakistan PM Sharif said that the respect for law means fighting for justice in the court. PTI Chief Imran Khan was arrested outside Islamabad High Court by Rangers in the Al-Qadir Trust case. At least five persons have died in violence that has aggravated instability in Pakistan. Authorities in three of Pakistan's four provinces imposed an emergency order banning all gatherings. Imran Khan’s arrest came at a time when Pakistanis are reeling from the worst economic crisis in decades. IMF bailout package has been delayed for months even though forex reserves are barely enough to cover month's imports.