Pakistan News Multiple Blast Rocks Lahore; Loud Explosion Sirens Heard On Walton Road

The Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor in the early hours of Wednesday, conducting precision missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK), including Muridke and Bahawalpur — strongholds of terror groups Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).