Pakistan News 5 Killed 30 Injured As Rehman Baba Express Derails Near Multan In Pakistan
At least five people were killed and over 30 others injured after all 14 carriages of the Rehman Baba Express derailed near the Sher Shah Bridge in Multan district, Punjab province, early Tuesday morning.
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At least five people were killed and over 30 others injured after all 14 carriages of the Rehman Baba Express derailed near the Sher Shah Bridge in Multan district, Punjab province, early Tuesday morning.