Pakistan National Assembly is all set to elect new Prime Minister

The Pakistan National Assembly is all set to elect the 23rd Prime Minister of the country on April 11 after Imran Khan was ousted from power through a no-confidence motion in the parliament a day ago. Security was tightened outside the National Assembly in Islamabad. Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shehbaz Sharif is likely to be elected the new Prime Minister.