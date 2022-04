Pakistan Minister Fawad Chaudhry arrives at SC as hearing underway against PM Imran Khan

Pakistan Minister Fawad Chaudhry on April 06, arrived at the Supreme Court as the hearing is underway on the dismissal of the no-trust vote against Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, dissolution of Parliament by their National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri. On April 03, Pakistani President Arif Alvi dissolved the Pakistani parliament following Imran Khan's advice.