Pakistan conducts successful flight test of Shaheen-III surface-to-surface ballistic missile

Pakistan on April 09 conducted successful flight test of Shaheen-III surface-to-surface ballistic missile. According to Inter Service Public Relations, Pakistan, the test flight was aimed at revalidating various design and technical parameters of the weapon system. Shaheen-III is a surface-to-surface ballistic missile with a range of 2,750 kilometers, which makes it capable of reaching the farthest point in India’s northeast and Andaman and Nicobar Islands.