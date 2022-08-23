Search icon
Pakistan attacked India whenever it wanted during Congress’ reign, says JP Nadda

Bharatiya Janata Party National President JP Nadda on August 23 while speaking an event in Delhi brought up the differences between BJP and Congress' approaches to our neighbour, Pakistan “For years, there was a Congress government. Pakistan used to execute terror activities whenever it wanted. PM Modi said at a public function in Calicut that a befitting reply would be given for what they've done - surgical strike took place,” he said. “Pakistan still didn't understand. So, a second incident took place. After that, an airstrike was carried out. Before that PM Modi said - you have made a grievous mistake and you will have to pay the price. Then an airstrike took place,” he added.

