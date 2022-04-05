Pak political crisis Not received any letter from President regarding interim PM post says Shehbaz Sharif

Amid the ongoing political crisis in Pakistan, Leader of the Opposition in The National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif on April 05 said that he has not received any letter from President Arif Alvi regarding the interim Prime Minister post. “As I speak, I have not received any letter from President Alvi regarding interim Prime Minister. Once the letter comes, we will have a discussion with our leaders and partners,” he added.