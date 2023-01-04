Search icon
Pak armed intruder shot dead by BSF along India-Pak Border in Punjab

Border Security Force (BSF) on January 03 gunned down an armed Pakistani intruder. The intruder was approaching the border at the Gurdaspur Sector along the India-Pakistan International Border in Punjab. The BSF troops observed the suspected movement at around 8:30 am. The force further said that an extensive search of the area is in progress. “Today at about 08:30 am, BSF troops of BOP Channa of Gurdaspur Sector observed a suspected movement of an armed Pak intruder ahead of BS Fence who was approaching the fence from the Pakistan side. The suspected intruder was challenged and neutralised by BSF troops,” the BSF said. Earlier in 2022, BSF apprehended 22 Pakistani fishermen and seized 79 fishing boats in the marshiest, and difficult terrain of Creeks and Harami Nalla in Gujarat’s Bhuj sector. The Pakistani intruder was neutralised a day after the BSF recovered another Pakistani drone with a consignment of approximately 1 kg of Heroin near International Border (IB) in Punjab's Gurdaspur sector. In 2022, the BSF successfully detected and captured 22 drones and seized 316.988 kgs of Heroin, 67 weapons, 850 round live cartridges, killed two Pakistan intruders and apprehended 23 Pakistan Nationals in different incidents in Punjab Frontier.

