Pahalgam Terror Attack Who Are The 3 Alleged Terrorists In The Sketches Released By JK Police

Two Pakistani nationals who infiltrated in the last year and a half, and a South Kashmir resident who acted as their local guide, feature in the sketches released by Jammu and Kashmir police of the Pahalgam attackers. Police have identified the three as Hashim Musa and Ali Bhai alias Talha from Pakistan, and Valley local Adil Hussain Thoker.