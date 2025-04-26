Pahalgam Terror Attack US Spy Chief Tulsi Gabbard Condemns Jammu Kahsmir Terror Attack | Trump

Pahalgam Terror Attack: US Spy Chief Tulsi Gabbard Condemns Jammu Kahsmir Terror Attack | Trump US Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, has pledged support to Prime Minister Modi in hunting down the terrorists involved in the terrorist attack that took place in Jammu & Kashmir's Pahalgam. In a post on X (formally Twitter), Gabbard wrote, "We stand in solidarity with India in the wake of the horrific Islamist terrorist attack, targeting and killing 26 Hindus in Pahalgam. My prayers and deepest sympathies are with those who lost a loved one, PM @narendramodi, and with all the people of India. We are with you and support you as you hunt down those responsible for this heinous attack."