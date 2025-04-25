Pahalgam Terror Attack Same Terrorist Behind Two Past Attacks In JK

Investigators have identified Pakistani national Hashim Musa as a common link in multiple terror attacks in J&K, including the recent Pahalgam massacre targeting tourists. Musa, along with Pakistani terrorist Ali Talha and local Lashkar operative Adil Hussain Thokar, are the prime suspects. Authorities suspect these three were also behind two earlier strikes in October 2024—at Gagangir and Buta Pathri. Evidence from a phone recovered in a previous encounter helped eyewitnesses confirm the identities of the Pahalgam attackers. Musa was also previously cornered in Sopore but managed to escape; he remains at large. Another key figure, Asif Shaikh from Awantipora, is believed to have facilitated the Pahalgam attackers in the Tral-Kulgam-Pulwama belt. Security agencies are now analyzing a database of nearly two lakh calls made near the Pahalgam site on April 22 to identify overground workers and logistical support staff.