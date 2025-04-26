Pahalgam Terror Attack My Brother Sister Of Terrorist Involved In Jammu Kashmir Terror Attack

Pahalgam Terror Attack: 'My Brother...' Sister Of Terrorist Involved In Jammu Kashmir Terror Attack "My brother is a Mujahideen" said Yasmeena, sister of a terrorist allegedly involved in Pahalgam attack whose house in Tral was demolished. Speaking to a news agency, she said, "My one brother is in jail, the other brother is a 'Mujahideen', and I also have two sisters. Yesterday, when I came here from my in-laws' place, I did not find my parents and siblings at their home. Police had taken them all away. While I was here, the Security Forces came and asked me to move to a neighbour's house. I saw a man wearing a camouflage uniform placing an object like a bomb on top of the house. After that, the house was demolished...We are innocent. They have destroyed our house."