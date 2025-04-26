Pahalgam Terror Attack Lt Vinay Narwal’s Father Breaks Down While Immersing Ashes In Haridwar

Pahalgam Terror Attack: Lt. Vinay Narwal's Father Breaks Down While Immersing Ashes In Haridwar A heartbreaking terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir has shaken the country. Vinay Narwal, a resident of Karnal's Bhusli village and posted as a lieutenant in the Indian Navy, was shot dead in this attack. Vinay was the only child of his parents and not even a week had passed since their marriage. This tragic incident has shocked not only his family, but the entire village and the country.