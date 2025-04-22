Pahalgam Terror Attack Inhuman JK CM Omar Abdullah Condemns Jammu Kashmir Terror Attack | JK

J&K CM Omar Abdullah strongly condemned terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam. He called it an 'abomination' and the 'worst kind of inhuman act'. CM Omar Abdullah added that Pahalgam attack was 'much larger than anything we've seen directed at civilians in recent years'. He refrained from confirming the casualties saying it is still being ascertained. “I’m shocked beyond belief. This attack on our visitors is an abomination. The perpetrators are animals, inhuman and worthy of contempt. No words of condemnation are enough. The death toll is still being ascertained and will be officially conveyed as the situation becomes clearer. Needless to say, this attack is much larger than anything we’ve seen directed at civilians in recent years.”: Omar Abdullah, J&K CM