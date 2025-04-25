Pahalgam Terror Attack Identify All Pakistanis In India Send Them Back HM Amit Shah To All CMs

HM Amit Shah has directed all state CMs to identify and deport Pakistani nationals residing in India. The move comes after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, the deadliest since Pulwama in 2019, which killed 26 civilians and tourists. India has blamed Pakistan for planning the attack, carried out by 5 terrorists—2 of them confirmed Pakistani nationals. "All Pakistani visas will be cancelled effective April 27," the Home Ministry announced. However, medical visas will be valid for only 48 more hours. Long-term visas held by Pakistani Hindus are exempt from this cancellation. India has also suspended the Indus Waters Treaty, calling it part of a broader diplomatic response. Pakistan has reacted by suspending the Simla Agreement and closing its airspace to Indian carriers.