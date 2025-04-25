Pahalgam Terror Attack Fresh Firing At LoC Ahead Of Army Chiefs Visit To JK

Army chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi will leave for Srinagar and Udhampur shortly. He is scheduled to meet senior Army commanders deployed in Kashmir valley along with officials of other security agencies. Small arms firing at some places on the Line of Control were initiated by the Pakistan Army. No casualties recorded. He will be reviewing the ongoing security situation in the valley and attempts by the Pakistan Army to violate the ceasefire along the Line of Control there.