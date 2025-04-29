Pahalgam Attack Ziplining Tourist Captures Jammu Kashmir Terror Attack Tourists Running For Life

Jammu Kashmir News: A tourist who was on a zipline ride during a trip to Jammu & Kashmir's Pahalgam last week inadvertently captured the terrorist attack that left 26 civilians dead, according to a new video that has emerged on social media. In the 53-second video that has gone viral, the tourist - a man in a blue checked shirt, wearing a pair of sunglasses and helmet as safety gear - can be seen taking and recording the ride using a selfie stick, even as sounds of gunshots can be heard in the background.