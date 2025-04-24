Pahalgam Attack Who Is The Mastermind Behind Jammu Kashmir Terror Attack

Top LeT Commander identified as mastermind behind Pahalgam attack. 26 people including two foreign nationals were killed at the scenic Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam. Intelligence agencies have named Saifullah Kasuri, aka Khalid, a senior Lashkar-e-Taiba commander, as the mastermind behind the massacre. Reportedly, He is said to be operating from city of Gujranwala in Pakistan In the past, Khalid had publicly expressed frustration over Pakistan’s strategic shift in Kashmir policy. The attackers, believed to be members of The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of the proscribed LeT. Reportedly, launched the ambush around 2:30 pm, targeting a group of unarmed tourists. Meanwhile, Pakistan Defence Minister Khwaja Asif claimed that they have 'nothing to do with the attack'