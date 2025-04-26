Pahalgam Attack Union Minister CR Paatil Says Strategy To Stop Indus Flow Into Pakistan In Works

Pahalgam Attack: Union Minister CR Paatil Says Strategy To Stop Indus Flow Into Pakistan In Works The government is drawing up a strategy to ensure that "not a single drop of water flows from India into Pakistan," Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Paatil said on April 25, following a high-level meeting convened by Home Minister Amit Shah. The meeting was held to chart the future course of action after India announced it would keep the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 in abeyance, citing Pakistan’s continued support for cross-border terrorism following the April 22 Pahalgam attack that killed 26 people.