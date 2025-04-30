Pahalgam Attack Top BSF NSG CRPF Officials Reach MHA For Crucial Meet | Pahalgam News | JK News

A high-level meeting begins in the Ministry of Home Affairs. Those present in the meeting include Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Director Generals of Border Security Force, Assam Rifles and National Security Guard; senior officials of Central Reserve Police Force, Sashastra Seema Bal and the Central Industrial Security Force. Visuals from outside the MHA as they arrive for the meeting.